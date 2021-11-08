UN chief strongly condemns assassination attempt against Iraqi PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief called for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable, and urged Iraqis to exercise utmost restraint and reject violence and attempts to destabilize Iraq.

The secretary-general “urges all political actors to uphold the constitutional order and resolve differences through peaceful and inclusive dialogue,” the statement added.

Al-Kadhimi escaped an attempt on his life after an explosive-laden drone struck his residence in Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone earlier in the day.

According to reports, the exploding drone caused damage to the residence and several of the prime minister’s security guards were injured in the attack.

Al-Kadhimi was sworn into office in May last year.