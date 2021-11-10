Cyprus reiterates support for Georgia’s EU aspirations

Cyprus will fully support Georgia’s efforts to further strengthen its collaboration with the European Union (EU) in the context of their Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili during their meeting here on Tuesday.

Zourabichvili told the Cypriot president that her country looks forward to Cyprus’ support for its European aspirations.

“Georgia recognizes that it can learn from Cyprus, which walked on the same road towards its accession to the European Union,” she said.

Speaking at a joint press conference after their talks, Anastasiades and Zourabichvili said that they had also discussed ways to further improve the already excellent relations between their countries and assessed regional issues of mutual concern, such as the developments in the southern Caucasus, security issues in the Black Sea region and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

The two presidents also discussed the scheduled signing of cooperation agreements on consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, immigration, education and ways to combat organized crime.