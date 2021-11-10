Russia calls U.S. fleet in Black Sea “destabilizing factor”

The operations of U.S. naval ships in the Black Sea are “a destabilizing factor,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian military is continuously tracking the actions of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer Porter, the U.S. naval tanker John Lenthall, and the U.S. command and control ship Mount Whitney in the Black Sea, the ministry said in a statement.

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers flew over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 km from the Russian state border on Nov. 6, the ministry added.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has held military drills to destroy ships of a simulated enemy.