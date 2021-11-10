Southern California declares regional drought emergency

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD), the region’s water wholesaler, declared a regional drought emergency on Tuesday as the region and most of California are experiencing an extreme or exceptional drought.

Warm temperatures, arid soils and drought conditions have dramatically reduced supplies from the MWD’s two primary sources of imported water — the Colorado River, and the State Water Project in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, which captures snowpack runoff from the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation and added Los Angeles County to the state’s drought emergency along with seven other counties. He said 2021 is the second driest year in the state’s recorded history.

The California Department of Water Resources has said its initial water supply next month would be zero, and if drought conditions continue, the state may provide only enough water as deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of local residents, a drastic step that has never been taken before.

“What we’re seeing this year is almost a sneak peek into a climate change world going forward,” MWD Senior Engineer Demetri Polyzos said during a water conservation conference on Tuesday, adding that much of this year’s snowpack runoff evaporated because of “year after year dry conditions and, more important, year after year global warming.”

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager and CEO for the MWD, has urged all Southern Californians to reduce their water use immediately, local KCLA 9 news channel reported.

According to the Water Conservation Ordinance under the state of emergency, Southern California’s residents living at odd-numbered addresses may water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, while residents at even-numbered ones may water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Officials said that additional patrols and enforcement will be deployed.