Sule’s positive test causing turbulence for German national team

A positive COVID-19 test of fully vaccinated Bayern defender Niklas Sule is causing turbulence around the German national team.

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Armenia this week, five players were sent into quarantine and already left the team hotel in Wolfsburg.

National team manager Oliver Bierhoff confirmed that in addition to Sule, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), and Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi are on their way back to their place of residence in separate vehicles.

All four have been tested negative, but are rated a first-degree contact person.

Bayern midfielder Kimmich had caused attention over the past weeks after announcing he so far didn’t take the vaccine jabs due to personal concerns.

Four others, part of the group of nine traveling in the same plane together with Sule, are isolated from the rest of the squad but remain in the team hotel under special circumstances.

The remaining quartet has to undergo further regular testing, so is the entire squad and staff. The four affected players take their meals placed at a separate table and come to training individually.

Reports speak of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and striker Thomas Muller to be among the isolated group.

The decision was made in collaboration with local health authorities in Wolfsburg and Munich.

A team meeting scheduled for late Monday evening and training on Tuesday morning had to be called off.

Players worked on an individual basis in the hotel on Tuesday.

The game against underdog Liechtenstein this Thursday evening can take place despite the turbulences, Bierhoff said. “As best as we can we continue to prepare for the two matches,” the manager added.

While the association is happy about 26,000 sold tickets, Hansi Flick is forced to change his line-up. Despite two remaining group encounters, Germany is already qualified for the Qatar tournament.

The German national coach replaced his losses by appointing Ridle Baku and Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen) aside of Monaco striker Kevin Volland.

The official farewell of Flick’s predecessor, 2014 world champion coach Joachim Loew, will be run under increased security measures as “only vaccinated or recovered persons will be part of the ceremony” as Bierhoff put it.

The 1996 European champion called the situation difficult to take, but reported, the team is keeping spirits high.