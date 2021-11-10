Vaccine developer BioNTech sees revenues soar to 6.1 bln euros in Q3

German biotechnology company BioNTech said Tuesday its revenues soared to 6.1 billion euros (7.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the third quarter (Q3) of the year, up from only 67 million euros in the same period last year.

Driven by sales from its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty/BNT162b2, net income in Q3 skyrocketed to 3.2 billion euros, following losses of 210 million euros in the prior-year period, according to BioNTech.

“We continue to work diligently to respond to global vaccine needs with a commitment to ensure equitable vaccine access,” said CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin, stressing successful efforts to ensure that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine could now be partially used for pediatric and booster vaccinations.

As of Nov. 2, BioNTech, together with its partner Pfizer, had delivered more than two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in over 150 countries and regions worldwide, according to the company.

BioNTech and Pfizer expect to produce 2.7 billion to 3 billion vaccine doses by the end of the year and anticipate a production capacity of up to 4 billion doses in 2022. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollars)