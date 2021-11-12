Cyprus turns blue for World Diabetes Day

On Sunday, the Medieval Castles of Pafos and Larnaka, as well as the Cyprus Museum at Nicosia, will be lit blue, as part of the World Diabetes Day.

Following the call of the Cyprus Diabetic Association, the Department of Antiquities has embraced the campaign.

World Diabetes Day aims at further developing the efforts for confronting diabetes at different levels, including the increase of scientific knowledge, and effective prevention.

The message which the Department of Antiquities wishes to transfer, by lighting the monuments, concerns the need to safeguard the health of all citizens and social cohesion, as these needs became particularly apparent during this pandemic. ‘Our cultural heritage reminds us of our duty to protect and provide tangible support to the most vulnerable groups,’ a press release stated.

