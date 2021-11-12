Iran beats Lebanon in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Iran scored twice in injury time to defeat Lebanon 2-1 on Thursday in Group A of the final round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

In the match which took place at the Sidon Municipal Stadium in southern Lebanon, Soony Saad put the home side 1-0 ahead in the 37th minute, but Sardar Azmoun levelled the score just after the regular time, followed by a winner shot by Ahmad Nourollahi.

Iran now leads Group A with 13 points, followed by South Korea with 11 points and Lebanon with five points.

The top two finishers in each of the two six-team groups in Asia will qualify directly for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The two third-placed teams will then face each other in a two-legged playoff, with the winner of that tie entering an intercontinental playoff.