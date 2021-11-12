Israel thwarts weapon smuggling attempt from Jordan: Army

Israel said on Thursday that it has thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan into Israel.

In the nightly joint operation, the Israeli army, the Shin Bet security agency, and the police “thwarted a weapon smuggling attempt from Jordan into Israel,” a military spokesperson said in a statement.

Forces in the area seized one of the suspects and confiscated 15 weapons including eight shotguns, three Kalashnikov assault rifles, two handguns, an M16 assault rifle and a Carbine assault rifle.

“The suspect was transferred to the Israel Police for further interrogation,” the statement read.

It is rare to see cross-border weapon smuggling attempts on the Israeli-Jordanian border.