Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem stays alive in basketball Champions League

Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem achieved a crucial 83-76 victory against Polish champions Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski in the fourth round of the FIBA Basketball Champions League on Wednesday.

This was Jerusalem’s first victory in the four-team Group B after three losses, leaving the Israeli team a chance to reach the Play-In round, from which it is possible to qualify for the round of 16.

The game, at Pais Arena in Jerusalem, was started strongly by the visitors, with Kobi Simmons and Michael Young’s points helping their team gain a 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Simmons widened the gap to 34-23 in the 15th minute, on the way to a 42-34 lead at halftime.

Willy Workman helped Jerusalem cut the gap, and Retin Obasohan gave the hosts a first lead in the game, 59-58, just before the third quarter ended 62-58.

The fourth quarter was close most of the time, until Workman and Obasohan secured the home win.

Obasohan scored a team-high 20 points for Jerusalem, with Jalen Adams adding 13 points and eight rebounds.

Simmons finished with game-high 21 points. James Palmer added 15 points for the Poles.

The Spanish side Manresa, who beat Turkey’s Pinar Karsiyaka 88-69, secured first place in the group and a spot at the round of 16. Karsiyaka is currently second, with a 2-2 record.

Stal and Hapoel have a record of 1-3 each, but the Poles currently hold third place thanks to a 12-point win in the previous meeting in Poland. The teams that finish second and third will advance to the Play-In.

Jerusalem will play their next game in Turkey against Karsiyaka on December 6, while Stal will host Manresa the next evening.