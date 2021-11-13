British troops to assist Poland on border with Belarus

A team of British engineering troops has been sent to Poland to help the country strengthen its border with Belarus, Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said here on Friday.

He wrote on Twitter that “reconnaissance has begun … our soldiers will cooperate in strengthening the fence on the Polish-Belarusian border.”

According to information obtained by the Polish news agency PAP from Poland’s Defense Ministry, the British soldiers are to determine the specific activities that they will take to support Poland during the migrant crisis.

The ministry told PAP that the intention of the British contingent’s actions is to be “a manifestation of allied solidarity.”

The ministry tweeted on Friday that Polish army units had built over 180 kilometers of fencing on the country’s border with Belarus to keep out migrants from the Middle East, saying the fence was “effectively hindering illegal attempts to force the border.”