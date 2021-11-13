Putin urges closer cooperation among APEC members for post-pandemic recovery

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting via video link on Friday, calling on its members to strengthen cooperation in tackling socio-economic problems, including in the fight against COVID-19.

The Russian leader noted the importance of post-pandemic socio-economic recovery for the Asia-Pacific region, adding that Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached pre-pandemic levels and its growth rate is expected to amount to 4.7 percent in 2021.

“It is vitally important not to weaken efforts in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and do everything that is necessary to strengthen the health care systems, improve resource allocation and technological support,” Putin said, adding that international cooperation would help reach these goals.

The Russian leader advocated for equal access to vaccines worldwide, and for a mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccine certificates, which would all be significant in tackling the pandemic, and ensuring a faster recovery for global tourism and businesses.

Alongside COVID-19 cooperation, Putin addressed the importance of enhancing digital cooperation between APEC members, including within the spheres of infrastructure development, transport and logistics among others