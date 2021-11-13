Tunisia starts administering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Tunisia has started administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who have received the second dose at least five months ago, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Friday.

“The health ministry has already launched the vaccination campaign targeting health personnel as well as people aged over 60 who have received two doses,” the TAP quoted Ines Gmati, adviser to the country’s health minister, as saying.

According to Gmati, Tunisia has succeeded in controlling the spread of COVID-19 by improving vaccination coverage.

Tunisia on Thursday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally of infections in the North African country to 715,489. The death toll from the virus rose by one to 25,298, while the total number of recoveries reached 689,201.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, 4,723,670 Tunisians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.