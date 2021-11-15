Beirut Marathon attracts hundreds of runners amid multiple crises in Lebanon

Beirut Marathon attracted on Sunday hundreds of runners of all ages and capabilities in Lebanon’s capital to bring hope and joy to the city.

Runners and supporters gathered early in the morning in Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, which was buzzing with energy.

May el-Khalil, head of the Beirut Marathon Association and the organizer of this event, told Xinhua that the marathon had stopped for two years in light of the country’s difficult financial situation and the outbreak of COVID-19, but she insisted on holding the event this year to give a glimpse of hope to the Lebanese.

“The marathon gathers people from different affiliations,” she added.

The marathon comprised four categories, including the 21.1 km para athletes, 42.195 km marathon, 21.1 km half marathon and the 8 km race.

The Beirut Marathon Association noted that all proceeds from the race will be donated to several organizations this year in solidarity with the NGOs who are trying to make ends meet during these dire conditions.