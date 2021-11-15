Busy schedule for Pope in Cyprus

Pope Francis will fly out from Rome for Cyprus on 2 December, and will land at Larnaca International Airport at 3pm where here will be the official welcome. At 4pm he will meet with priests, consecrated persons, deacons, catechists, and members of Church associations present in Cyprus at the Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace.

Afterwards there will be a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace of Nicosia, followed by a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic and a meeting with local authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

The following day the Pope will make a courtesy visit to His Beatitude Chrysostomos II, Orthodox Archbishop of Cyprus at the Orthodox Archbishopric of Cyprus in Nicosia, followed by a meeting with the Holy Synod at the Orthodox Cathedral in Nicosia. Later in the morning he will preside over a Mass at the “GSP Stadium” in Nicosia. In the afternoon he will hold an Ecumenical Prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia.

On Saturday the Pope leaves Cyprus and heads to Athens.