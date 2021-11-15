Evergreen Muller turns into Germany’s leader

Having to replace a dozen regulars appears like a burdensome challenge for Hansi Flick. For one reason the German coach doesn’t sink back in despair ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Armenia this Sunday evening.

Bayern’s indestructible striker Thomas Muller experiences his second spring. The 32-year-old has developed into the 2014 World Champions’ leader despite a break of over two years in the German shirt.

Against Armenia, the striker is expected to turn up for his 110th international. “He has the most games of the guys around and therefore will be our captain,” Flick told Xinhua before taking off to face the last encounter in 2021.

Neither sportive issues seem too difficult nor to always act as the team’s mood maker.

In the middle of unexpected turbulences due to the positive test of defender Niklas Sule, coming along with quarantine orders for four other players, Flick mentioned Muller as the man to take care of the team’s atmosphere.

“I am sure we will hear some bolstering comments from him,” the 56-year-old said.

But the Bavarian striker is not only taking care of his team’s spirit but is the pushing leader aside of his valuable contributions to the squad’s performance.

The forward has overcome his personal performance low in the final months under Flick predecessor Joachim Low.

Nearly 50 assists in 94 games make the German the leading man in European football, when it comes to goal initiating actions. Neither Citizen midfielder Kevin de Bruyne nor the Paris stars such as Messi and Kylian Mbappe can get near his figures.

Muller’s contributions don’t end in delivering decisive passes but continue in scoring goals. His two goals against Liechtenstein increased the number of his goals up to 42.

The last time he scored two goals in an international happened five years ago.

It is apparent, the Bayern attacker currently has the most fun in his career. No setback, of whatever nature, seems to throw him off track.

“If we talk about satisfaction, it is not satisfaction about being called back but satisfaction about performing continuously good making me reach the great number of games for Germany,” the Bavarian icon stated.

Teammates call him “radio Muller” due to his on-pitch coaching. Others name him as the country’s most popular entertainer coming along with being praised as football’s most inspiring and unconventional space discoverer. While key figures such as Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, and Marco Reus enjoy a recovery break against Armenia aside from several injured players, it’s Muller who is still around.

Flick spoke of Muller as a pushing force. “Often enough he is delivering the wake-up call for his colleagues,” the German coach added.

His character makes him a special person, Flick commented. “He cares about the team on and off the pitch without putting himself at the center. Despite that, he is always around when it is important to deal with team issues.”