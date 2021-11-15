Israeli ministers approve bill to limit PM’s term

Israeli ministers on Sunday unanimously approved a bill that calls to limit the service of a prime minister to a maximum of eight years.

The government’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation backed the bill, which has been promoted by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, according to a statement issued by the minister’s office.

The bill still needs to get the approval of the Israeli parliament before becoming law.

The bill is widely seen as a reaction to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was ousted by the new governing coalition after 12 consecutive years in office. In total, Netanyahu served 15 years as Israel’s prime minister, the longest-serving leader in the country, surpassing even the father of the nation David Ben Gurion.

The bill will not be retroactive, thus not affecting the opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, should he seek to run again. If the bill would be approved, Netanyahu could serve eight more years as prime minister.