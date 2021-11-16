Amazon announces deals for Black Friday event

Amazon announced on Monday that more Black Friday deals than ever before will be available starting Nov. 25.

Customers will be able to shop deals “with deep discounts on top products and must-have items,” the company said.

In addition, customers can find thousands of deals from Amazon’s independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, it added.

According to Amazon, customers can also shop from Amazon’s selection of gift guides, including newly launched guides and longtime customer favorites.

The Black Friday 48-hour deal event, from Nov. 25 through Nov. 26, while supplies last, is available to shop on the amazon.com website, on its shopping app, at Amazon 4-star stores, Amazon Books stores, or through Alexa voice assistant.

Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day, the company said.