Cyprus approves anti-coronavirus booster dose to people aged over 18

Cyprus’ cabinet of ministers on Monday approved the administration of a booster vaccine dose to people aged over 18, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that eligible people for a booster dose are those who have received their second anti-coronavirus vaccine dose six months ago. Eligible people will receive either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, irrespective of the vaccine they received for the previous doses.

It noted that the decision was made after a suggestion by the health minister, based on a recommendation by a recently formed vaccination advisory committee.

Cyprus recorded a spike of new COVID-19 infections in the past month, with members of the scientific community warning that unless people are vaccinated in the coming days, a fifth coronavirus wave will be unavoidable in the coming weeks.

According to the latest figures made available by the Health Ministry, a total of 82.3 percent of the adult population received the first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine up to Nov. 3, while 60 percent of the eligible populate received a booster doze.

The Health Ministry said that the state health system is under pressure because of increasing new COVID-19 cases, many of which require hospitalization.

About 30 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received either one or two vaccine doses, while the majority of new cases relate to unvaccinated people.