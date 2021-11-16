Hungary stuns Poland in World Cup qualifiers

– Andreas Schafer and Daniel Gazdar led Hungary to a 2-1 victory over Poland in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers here on Monday, ending Poland’s unbeaten record at the National Stadium in Warsaw since 2014.

It was Schafer who broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as the midfielder’s header from close range surprised Wojciech Szczesny.

Poland responded 15 minutes after the break when Karol Swiderski left Hungary’s goalkeeper Denes Dibusz with no chance on a header.

However, the guests had the last word in the game. The team coached by Marco Rossi regained the advantage thanks to Gazdag’s stunning shot with 10 minutes to go.

Poland tried to find an equalizer in the closing stages, but were unable to threaten Dibusz’s goal without their captain Robert Lewandowski, who was given a break from coach Paulo Sousa.

The Polish side will play in the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualification as they finished second in Group I. Hungary was fourth.