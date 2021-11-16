Israel’s annual inflation slows after 9-month rise

Israel’s annual inflation increased by 2.3 percent over the past 12 months, the Israeli Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

This is the first time in 2021 that the annual inflation rate in Israel has slowed. It is also the sixth month in a row that the Israeli annual inflation figure hits the government target, ranging from 1 percent to 3 percent.

The bureau added that since the beginning of 2021, Israel’s inflation has risen by 2.6 percent.

Israel’s consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, rose by 0.1 percent in October, after registering a 0.2-percent increase in September.

October’s slight rise was mainly due to a 3.6-percent increase in clothing and footwear prices, while fresh fruit and vegetable prices decreased by 2.5 percent.

In August-September, home prices in Israel increased by 0.7 percent compared with July-August. Over the past year, home prices rose by 9.9 percent.