Turkey launches new counter-terrorism operation against PKK

Turkish security forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country’s eastern Bingol and southeastern Diyarbakir provinces, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 2,103 security personnel and 134 operational teams will participate in the operation, dubbed “Eren Winter-3 Martyr Gendarmerie Major Ercan Kurt Lice-Saggoze,” the statement said.

Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes and artillery bombardments against the PKK positions in eastern and southeastern Turkey. The country also targets PKK positions in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years.