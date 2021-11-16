Turkey reports 23,852 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 23,852 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,432,018, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 215 to 73,746, while 25.258 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 350,933 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.86 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 49.7 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 118.55 million doses including third booster jabs.