5 dead in Ukraine’s nursing home fire

Five people were killed in a fire in a private nursing home in Dnipro city of central Ukraine, the National Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, five women aged between 75 and 89 were found dead after the fire broke out inside the room they lived in.

Preliminary investigation showed that the blaze was caused by a short circuit, and the victims died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The police initiated criminal proceedings into the incident and detained the manager of the nursing home.

In January this year, 15 people were killed when a blaze ripped through a private nursing home in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv.