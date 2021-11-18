Cyprus: Walk-in vaccination centre in Larnaca this weekend

As part of the efforts of the Ministry of Health to increase the vaccination coverage of the population against COVID-19, and in particular to increase booster dose vaccinations, a walk-in vaccination center will operate at Europe Square, in Larnaka (Foinikoudes), on Saturday 20 November 2021, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In this context, and following consultation between the Minister of Health, Mr Michalis Hadjipantela, and the Mayor of Larnaka, Mr Andreas Vyras, officials of the Ministry of Health will be at the walk-in vaccination centre to inform citizens of the benefits of vaccination, but also to respond to citizens’ questions and concerns regarding vaccination.

Only the following groups of citizens are eligible for vaccination at this vaccination center:

– Persons aged 12 years and over who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 (first dose administration).

– Individuals aged 12 years and over who have received the 1st dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and a period of three (3) weeks required for the 2nd dose and completion of their vaccination regimen (administration of the 2nd dose) has elapsed.

– As regards vaccination with a booster third dose, individuals aged 40 years and over will be served, provided that a period of six (6) months has elapsed since their vaccination with the second dose.

All individuals must present proof of identification (identity card, passport, Alien Registration Card, etc.), as well as their vaccination card, if they are to receive the 2nd or 3rd dose.

Present at the walk-in vaccination centre will be the Minister of Health, Mr Michalis Hadjipantela, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms Christina Yiannaki, and the Mayor of Larnaka, Mr Andreas Vyras.