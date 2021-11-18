Historic Cyprus monuments lit purple tonight

The Cyprus Museum and the Medieval Castles of Paphos and Larnaca will be lit purple tonight, as part of the World Pancreatic Cancer Day, to help increase public awareness concerning the dangers of this cancer, which, in relation to other kinds of cancer, has the lowest life expectancy.

According to a press release, ‘The Department of Antiquities through this endeavor aims at highlighting the need for prevention, early detection and therapy’. It continued: