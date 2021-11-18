Israel leads int’l drill simulating cyberattack on aviation sector at Dubai Expo

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Wednesday that it has led an international drill at Dubai Expo, simulating a multinational cyberattack on the aviation industry.

The drill was held in the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in partnership with the Cybersecurity Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Participants were from airports, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, civilian aviation authorities, cyber authorities and cybersecurity companies from Israel, the UAE, the United States, Germany, Greece, Morocco and Bahrain.

This is the first time these countries have gathered to simulate a cyberattack of this kind and discuss how to handle it, the INCD said.

“International cooperation on this issue is necessary, as over the past decade, we have seen an upswing in the number of attempted sophisticated attacks on the aviation sector worldwide,” said Tamir Goren, director of special technologies at the INCD.