Israeli police say shoot dead Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem’s Old City

A Palestinian man was shot dead on Wednesday after he stabbed two police officers in East Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said.

The incident took place in the evening near the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary dedicated to the promotion of Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem.

“A terrorist stabbed a woman and a male Border Police officers,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

The officers and a civilian security guard who was on patrol near the scene opened fire at the suspect and “neutralized” him, according to the statement.

The state-owned Kan news TV reported that the suspect was confirmed dead.

Israel’s emergency health service Magen David Adom said in a separate statement that the female officer sustained moderate wounds and the male officer had light injuries.

The incident was the latest in a wave of lone wolf attacks carried out by individual Palestinians.

Israel seized East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war, claiming it as part of its indivisible capital, while the Palestinians see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state. Enditem

Israeli police work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, on Nov. 17, 2021. A Palestinian man was shot dead on Wednesday after he stabbed two police officers in East Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police said. (JINI via Xinhua)

