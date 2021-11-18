Jordan’s king orders gov’t to address water shortage

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday directed the government to prepare a long-term strategy to address the kingdom’s water shortage.

The king made the remarks when chairing a National Policies Council meeting, where he stressed the importance of utilizing technology and benefiting from local and international expertise in water conservation, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

The king urged action to treat and reuse water in agriculture and industry, noting the opportunity of using available international funding to counter the impact of climate change on the water sector.

Jordan’s Water Minister Mohammad Najjar said that the country’s drinking water demand in 2022 is expected to reach around 555 million cubic meters, while only about 510 million cubic meters will be available.

He noted that plans to meet drinking water needs include rising pumping from the Disi Water Conveyance Project from 12 million cubic meters to 14 million cubic meters, in addition to drilling wells to secure a supply of some 10 million cubic meters.

The ministry will also divert water from the King Abdullah Canal to the northern region, before conveying it to the capital of Amman, the minister added.