Turkish central bank cuts interest rate amid inflation

Turkey’s Central Bank on Thursday further lowered the interest rate from 16 to 15 percent, according to a statement by the bank.

After the decision, the Turkish currency slid to a historic low of over 10.92 liras against 1 U.S. dollar. Last month, the bank cut its policy rate from 18 to 16 percent despite rising inflation and depreciating currency.

One day before the Central Bank’s decision, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan argued against high interest rates, saying at the parliamentary group meeting that he will continue his “fight against interest rates and inflation until the end.”