Turkish president talks with Israeli counterpart over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Thursday, saying bilateral ties are important for the security and stability of the Middle East.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments, the Turkish president’s office said in a statement.

Differences over bilateral and regional issues can be minimized if the two countries act in the same understanding, Erdogan said, noting that dialogue is for the benefit of both sides.

The Turkish president underlined that peace, tolerance and the culture of co-existence should prevail in the region and emphasized the necessity for resumption of the peace process between Palestine and Israel.

The phone conversation came following an Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul during a tour.

Turkey’s relations with Israel have deteriorated since 2010 when a Turkish-led flotilla aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip ended in a clash with Israeli forces and the death of 10 Turks onboard.

Reconciliation attempts have not yielded yet a full recovery of bilateral ties.