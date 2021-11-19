UN statement on Cyprus crossing points

As per the agreement of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, of 2 June, to synchronize the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings, the Technical Committee on Health has continuously assessed the epidemiological situation.

They have also exchanged data on a bi-weekly basis in order to determine the appropriate epidemiological level to be applied at the crossing points, adjusting measures, as appropriate.

Based on the Committees assessment of 18 November 2021, the situation is determined to be at Level 3 (dark red), where the following measures will be applied at all crossings points as of Monday 22 November (9am):

Level 3 (Dark Red):