Young people more likely than older to believe in improving world: survey

Children and young people are nearly 50 percent more likely than older ones to believe that the world is becoming better with each generation, according to an international survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Gallup released Thursday.

More than 21,000 people in 21 countries across two age cohorts — 15 to 24 years old, and 40 years old and up — participated in the survey entitled “The Changing Childhood Project,” which was released ahead of this year’s World Children’s Day to be celebrated on Saturday.

The survey showed that young people are more likely to believe childhood itself has improved, with overwhelming majorities believing that healthcare, education and physical safety are better for today’s children than for their parents’ generation.

Yet, despite their optimism, young people are far from naive, expressing “restlessness” for action on climate change, skepticism about information they consume on social media, and struggling with feelings of depression and anxiety, the survey said, adding that young people are far more likely than older generations to see themselves as global citizens, and more likely to embrace international cooperation to tackle threats like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Painting an overall picture of young generations as products of globalization, the survey, conducted during the pandemic, said children and young people are generally more trusting of national governments, scientists and international news media as sources of accurate information.

Young people today are aware of problems the world is facing, and they want faster progress in the fight against discrimination, more cooperation among countries, and for decision-makers to listen to them, the survey said.

Climate, the importance of education, global collaboration and children’s agency are some areas where young and older generations have strong alignment, while optimism, global mindedness and recognition of historical progress reflect some of the deepest divides, it added.

“While this research paints a nuanced view of the generational divide, a clear picture emerges: Children and young people embody the spirit of the 21st century far more readily than their parents,” a UNICEF press release published Thursday quoted the agency’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore as saying.

“Compared to older generations, the world’s young people remain hopeful, much more globally minded, and determined to make the world a better place. Today’s young people have concerns for the future but see themselves as part of the solution,” she said.

“We cannot know what is on the minds of young people if we do not ask them. UNICEF’s survey reinforces the importance of hearing from the next generation and understanding their perspectives,” the press release quoted Joe Daly, senior partner at Gallup, as saying.

“The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow; it is crucial for older generations to do their part to ensure our children inherit a better world,” he said.