Tunisia seeks German tourists

Tunisian Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine has met with a delegation of German tour operators.

The German delegation has been visiting Tunisia to explore the North African country’s tourism potential.

“On this occasion, the minister underlined the importance of the visit of the German delegation which will further promote Tunisia’s image as a tourist destination for German and European people,” said a statement released by the ministry.

At the meeting, the minister presented the German tourism professionals with the action plan aimed at relaunching tourist activity in Tunisia in the post COVID-19 period.

Belhassine also talked about the preventive health protocol firmly applied in all tourist establishments in the country, including museums and historic sites.