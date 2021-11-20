Turkey’s dog owners rush to microchip pets after approval of new animal rights law

Dog owners across Turkey are rushing to veterinary clinics to have their dogs microchipped before the end of this year, in compliance with a newly-adopted animal rights law.

Otherwise, they will be penalized up to 10,000 Turkish liras or 985 U.S. dollars as of the beginning of next year.

According to the notification of the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, this practice will be valid for cat and ferret owners next year. Veterinarians expect that stray animals will follow, although there has been no verdict on that yet.

“The new practice aims to establish the infrastructure of a system that will collect data on the number of animals across the country and the patient population,” Tugce Yalcin, a veterinarian, told Xinhua at her clinic in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul.

For Yalcin, the new rule will prevent various contagious diseases, such as rabies, which still poses a great danger for pets, especially those on rural farms.

“Wild animals carrying this virus can easily sneak into farms and infect domestic animals there,” she said.

The procedure of installing a microchip about the size of a grain of rice under the skin is quite simple, and the entire process takes less than two minutes with no need for anesthesia.

“Let’s say a pet ran away from home, was abandoned or stolen. When we scan its microchip with a reader apparatus, we reach a barcode and access all information about that animal, including the contact details of its owner,” Yalcin said while installing a microchip in a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog.

In Yalcin’s view, Turkey was already behind developed countries in terms of adopting such a practice.

“Until now, let alone disease follow-up and patient control, we had no information about the number of animals in Turkey,” she said. “It is not a system that is fully on track, but it is an important step in that sense.”

The cost of get a pet microchipped is 160 Turkish liras or 16 U.S. dollars.

Those who cannot afford the charge can apply to provincial and district agriculture and forestry directorates, Yalcin added.

Tugrul Mercan, an Istanbul resident, has been feeding at least 10 stray animals in his neighborhood.

“When it comes to street animals, I think many associations and foundations will be involved in financing the process,” Mercan told Xinhua.

He thinks the Turkish people are interested in and mostly compassionate towards stray animals.

“However, some people leave their pets on the streets when they move to other cities. With the microchips, the owners of these animals will be identified very easily, and they will no longer be able to leave their animals on the street as there will be penalties,” Mercan said.

Under the new animal rights law approved by the parliament in Turkey in July, any act of torture or killing a stray animal may be subject to imprisonment. Enditem

Veterinarian Tugce Yalcin implants a microchip for a dog at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 10, 2021.

A microchip is seen at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 10, 2021.

Veterinarian Tugce Yalcin implants a microchip for a dog at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 10, 2021.

A veterinarian checks a microchip at a clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, on Nov. 10, 2021.