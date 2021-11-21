The Heroes of Telemark

Real-life wartime drama set in occupied Norway in 1942 and starring Kirk Douglas, Richard Harris and Michael Redgrave.

This tense thriller is based on the true story Norwegian commandos infiltrating Norsk Hydro, the most heavily defended structure in occupied Europe. The building was being used by the Germans and was crucial to their plans to build an atom bomb. When the time was right, they left their hideaway, climbed a gorge and then sneaked into the plant, set and detonated their charges, and escaped back to the plateau without a single shot being fired.