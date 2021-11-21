1943: Bears maul Paignton zoo keeper

21 Oct, 1943: A widow of 50, scarcely 5ft. in height, told the South Devon coroner how, armed only with a broom, she tried to beat off two bears which had attacked James Osborn, an animal-keeper at a Paignton zoo.

The coroner told the widow, Mrs. Mabel Ellen Smith: “You are a brave woman, and did a most courageous thing.”

Mrs. Smith said she was clearing out the monkeys’ cage when she heard cries from the bears’ den thirty yards away. She rushed up and saw Osborn on the ground with one bear gnawing his leg and the other tearing at his head.

She seized a broom, entered the cage, and hit at the bears to drive them off. “But I was not strong enough to make them move, so I called Samson, who fired at them.”

When Alexander Zass – an animal trainer known as Samson – arrived Osborn was dead and the animals were still mauling him.