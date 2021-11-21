Disney’s Jungle Cat

FASCINATING and thrilling Technicolor jungle melodrama.

The latest contribution to the renowned Disney True Life Adventure Series, made with the full co-operation of the Brazilian Government and the Smithsonian Institute, it explores Brazil’s almost impenetrable ” green hell.”

The central characters are a jaguar and his mate and their fight for existence logically leads to the introduction of many other forms of animal life.

Its camera work is brilliant, the commentary instructs, as well as entertains, and the musical accompaniment is apt. Outstanding “double bill.” Production.

The picture opens by giving an amusing and concise cartoon history of the cat family, to which the jaguar belongs. It then plunges deep into the jungle and loses no time acquainting its audience with the “cats.”

Grisly combats between the jaguars and a boa constrictor and a crocodile furnish gripping highlights, while the scenes of the female tending her cubs and teaching them to swim provide ” human ” interest. The habits of other denizens, such as ant-eaters and lizards, fill in the background, and mischievous monkeys create welcome light relief. Wild birds, wearing marvelous plumage, and the many exotic flowers add authentic colour.

A screen natural history lesson firmly emphasizing nature’s rawness, the film definitely earns a place on both low- and high-brow programmes. Points of Appeal —intriguing subject, expert treatment.

The film was shown during the 10th Berlin International Film Festival in June 1960 and was one of a few to also be screened in East Berlin.