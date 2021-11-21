Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out of Manchester United

Manchester United have announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his position as head coach in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing away to Watford.

The defeat leaves United 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and follows other poor results, including home defeats to hated rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The club confirmed the news just before midday on Sunday with a statement that reads: “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.”

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season, confirmed the club.”

A former striker and reserve-team coach at United, Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford as temporary head coach in December 2018 after Jose Mourinho’s departure, and was given a permanent deal after winning 14 of his first 19 games in charge.

The next two seasons saw steady progress under the Norwegian, whose contract was further extended in July this year after leading United to the UEFA Europa League final and finishing second in last season’s Premier League.

However, despite the arrival of players such as Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, United’s form this season has been poor and it was rumored that Solskjaer had lost the support of key players in the dressing room.