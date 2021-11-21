Ready for a laugh? Victoria Wood Unseen on TV

It seems incredible to think that it is five years since Victoria Wood’s death. However, in a new book by her biographer Jasper Rees has uncovered a treasure chest of unseen work including sketches, songs and stand-up monologues.

Wood, an English comedian, actress, lyricist, singer, composer, pianist and screenwriter was a favourite on TV in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

From her first piece of comic prose, for the school magazine, through to material written for the great TV shows of her maturity, this joyful hoard of unreleased material spans nearly half a century.

From the first to the last, here are sketches, songs and stand-up monologues that no one else could have written, which will make you laugh in the way that only she could.

Victoria Wood: Unseen on TV (Trapeze publishing) is a unique and intimate insight into the working of an irreplaceable genius of comedy.