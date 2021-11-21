“Swiss Family Robinson,” a £2million presentation of the world famous story, was Disney’s most ambitious British venture for 1959.

The film starred John Mills, Dorothy McGuire, James MacArthur, Janet Munro, Tommy Kirk, Kevin Corcoran, Cecil Parker and Sessue Hayakawa was shot on location in Tobago (shooting ran a month behind schedule due to excessive bad weather).

The film premiered in New York City on December 10, 1960 and was released for the general U.S. audience on December 21, 1960. New York Times film critic Howard Thompson lauded it by writing, “it’s hard to imagine how the picture could be better as a rousing, humorous and gentle-hearted tale of family love amid primitive isolation and dangers.”