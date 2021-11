TWO YEARS of location shooting were involved in the Walt production “Ten Who Dared”.

The story tells how Major John Wesley Powell led nine men to an expedition down the raging Colorado River in 1869 on a mission of danger, mystery and excitement.

John Beal had the role of Major Powell and his co-stars were Briant Keith and James Drury.

Based on the major’s journal, the screenplay was written by Lawrence Edward Walk in and directed by William Beaudine.