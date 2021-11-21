The Sign of Zorro, another Disney masterpiece, stars Guy Williams.

Made in 1959, it tells the story of a young Spanish student who gives up his studies and launches out as a revolutionary. He becomes an almost legendary figure as he goes from success to success.

Instead of a visiting card, three deft rapier strokes cut the dreaded letter “Z” whenever Don Diego, son of a rich ranchero in old California, rides the trail of retribution.

Basically, this foray in the screen’s long series of swashbuckling adventure stories is a study of power politics. Don Diego, an extrovert played by Guy Williams, who looked like Cesar Romero’s first cousin, returned home to El Pueblo de Neustra Senora to find that an unscrupulous commandante (Britt Lomond in sinister mood) is kicking around the local peasantry. His duty is clear.

While it never rises above the level of the boy’s adventure story, it is, as are all Disney’s films of this kind well produced and more enjoyable than many more pretentious sagas.