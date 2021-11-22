1958: Khrushchev starts war on drunkards

22 Oct, 1958: MR. KHRUSHCHEV, the Soviet Premier, has announced a drive against drunkenness.

In a speech broadcast by Moscow Radio yesterday, he said that in future restaurants would not be allowed to serve more than one spirit drink to a customer.

And what of the people who may go from restaurant to restaurant to get their drinks.? ” They will sober up as they go,” said Mr. Khrushchev. Drunkards are to be rounded up in the streets, sent to ” special places ” to sober up and appropriately fined,” added Mr. Khrushchev.

Worse offenders will face ” sterner measures.”