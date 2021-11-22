Comets in aviation race to beat Americans

22 Oct, 1958: Comets CAN start the daily jet service across the Atlantic on November 14 as planned.

That jubilant announcement came from BOAC a few hours after the engineers’ unofficial strike ended.

The weekly Comet flight between London and New York may have to be suspended so that all planes can be used for training crews.

But, if all goes well, the Comet will keep its date with the world.

Early today, arc lights blazed at London Airport as engineers worked overtime to get BOAC’S grounded fleet ready to start services today.

Mr. Jim Matthews, the union leader who opposed the strike, urged the men to ‘put their backs’ into it and get those Comets operating.

‘We can still beat the Americans.’ The end the eight-day strike came suddenly, dramatically.