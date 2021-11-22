Despite heavy rain, Larnaca Marathon proves success

In the rain, about seven and a half thousand people from 72 countries, including foreign ministers and ambassadors participated on Sunday in the 4th Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon held beach of Finikoudes.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides joined the event with the team “MFA & Friends” which comprised of staff members of the Foreign Ministry, foreign Ambassadors and other members of diplomatic missions accredited to Cyprus, in support of Sophia Foundation for Children.

The Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipandelas, also participated in the marathon. In a post he wrote: “I achieved my personal goal and finished with a time of less than two hours, supporting the Christina A. Apostolou Foundation. Congratulations to all those who participated in this great event “.