Despite heavy rain, Larnaca Marathon proves success

November 22, 2021 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Top Story 0

Υπουργός Εξωτερικών με Ομάδα «MFA & Friends» – Μαραθώνιος Λάρνακας Radisson Blu Πλατεία Ευρώπης, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος Ο Υπουργός Εξωτερικών κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης συμμετέχει στον Διεθνή Μαραθώνιο Radisson Blu στη Λάρνακα με την ομάδα δρομέων «MFA & Friends» την οποία απαρτίζουν μέλη του προσωπικού του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών, ξένοι πρέσβεις και άλλα μέλη διπλωματικών αποστολών που είναι διαπιστευμένες στην Κύπρο, στηρίζοντας το Sophia Foundation for Children. // Foreign Affairs Minister with “MFA & Friends” Team – Radisson Blu Larnaka Marathon Europe Square, Larnaka, Cyprus The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, takes part in the International Radisson Blu Marathon in Larnaka with the team "MFA & Friends" which comprises staff members of the Foreign Ministry, foreign Ambassadors and other members of diplomatic missions accredited to Cyprus, in support of Sophia Foundation for Children.

In the rain, about seven and a half thousand people from 72 countries, including foreign ministers and ambassadors participated on Sunday in the 4th Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon held beach of Finikoudes.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides joined the event with the team “MFA & Friends” which comprised of staff members of the Foreign Ministry, foreign Ambassadors and other members of diplomatic missions accredited to Cyprus, in support of Sophia Foundation for Children.

The Minister of Health, Michalis Hadjipandelas, also participated in the marathon. In a post he wrote: “I achieved my personal goal and finished with a time of less than two hours, supporting the Christina A. Apostolou Foundation. Congratulations to all those who participated in this great event “.

 