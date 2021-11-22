Lebanon aims to reach deal on maritime border demarcation with Israel: president

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that Lebanon aims to reach an agreement on maritime border demarcation with Israel that would guarantee the country’s right to invest in its natural resources, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

“Lebanon looks forward to resuming indirect U.S.-mediated negotiations with Israel to reach a deal that would allow us to benefit from our oil and gas resources,” Aoun said during his meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, U.S. Congressman Darrell Issa conveyed to Aoun the U.S. keenness to continue providing aid to Lebanon’s military institutions.

“Members of the U.S. Congress are interested in reviving Lebanon’s economy and to ensure the regular work of institutions while enabling Lebanon to make use of its natural resources to revive its economy and reduce the emigration of its youths,” he said.

Lebanon and Israel started negotiations through a U.S. mediator in October 2020 at the base of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon’s Naqoura but the talks stalled soon.

Crisis-hit Lebanon is in dire need of finding commercial gas reserves in its own waters.