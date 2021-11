Rain and thunder have blanketed much of Cyprus overnight.

The sudden bout of bad weather is caused by low pressure, centered between Cyprus and Egypt, according to the Met office.

It will remain unsettled on Monday when increased cloud may give isolated showers.

The winds will blow mainly northeast to southeast, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

The temperature will rise to around 23 degrees inland and on the coasts and to 11 degrees in the higher mountains.