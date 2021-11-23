Jordan enters 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: health ministry

Jordan has entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with its weekly infections soaring to about 20,000 cases, according to its health ministry.

It is worrying to see the positive test rate rising to eight percent, Adel Balbisi, secretary-general of the health ministry, was quoted as saying by the state-run Petra news agency.

However, Balbisi added that the hospital capacity for treating patients is still within “comfortable levels,” as the occupancy percentage of ICU, isolation and ventilator beds has yet to exceed 30 percent.

COVID-19 vaccines are sufficient in Jordan, he said, urging citizens and residents to get inoculated.

Jordan recorded 14 deaths and 3,579 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 11,361 and the caseload of infections to 914,849. Enditem

A woman wearing a face mask walks on a street in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 21, 2021. Jordan has entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with its weekly infections soaring to about 20,000 cases, according to its health ministry. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks walk on a street in Amman, Jordan, on Nov. 21, 2021. Jordan has entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with its weekly infections soaring to about 20,000 cases, according to its health ministry.