UK coroner concern over death in Cyprus

A British coroner says he is concerned about medical care for military families overseas after a woman died in at the main RAF base in Cyprus.

According to the BBC, Victoria Harrild-Jones, from Suffolk, had surgery while living on the RAF Akrotiri base in 2019.

The 41-year-old was not given an anti-coagulation drug after she was discharged and died from a blood clot on one of her lungs six days later.

A report to prevent future deaths said a UK hospital would have prescribed at least two weeks of this medication.

An inquest heard Ms Harrild-Jones was discharged from the hospital in the city of Limassol two days after gastric bypass surgery on 19 December 2019.

She suffered convulsions at her home on 27 December and military medical personnel were called but she was pronounced dead an hour later.